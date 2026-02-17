Lakers’ LeBron James Rumors Prompt Reaction From Cavs' Donovan Mitchell

Once the 2025-26 NBA season officially comes to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' contract with the team will expire, and the four-time NBA MVP will need to make a decision about his immediate future.

Even though James' time with the Lakers seems to be coming to an end, the 41-year-old superstar will likely have some options as a free agent if he chooses to continue his playing career in the NBA. One of those options is rumored to be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third and final stint and a storybook ending to an iconic career.

Donovan Mitchell Reacts to LeBron James Rumors

"It’s LeBron James, right?"



Here’s Donovan Mitchell’s thoughts on the rumors that LeBron could finish his career in Cleveland@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8



Click here for more All-Star coverage - https://t.co/j3RPgmlH7e pic.twitter.com/lm2My2U5HQ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 15, 2026

With all the rumors starting to swirl about James' future in the league, everyone seems to be chiming in on the subject, including Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“As a Bron fan, to be able to be a teammate would obviously be special, but that’s not something that’s [in] my control,” Mitchell said. "I can control what we have here. There's always going to be reports. That's natural. It's going to be a thing, but at the end of the day, my main focus right now is trying to get this championship, and whatever happens, it happens.

"That's not up to me, that's not up to anyone else in the locker room. I'm big on believing in what I can control. But yeah, it's LeBron James, but at the end of the day, that's not my focus. I'm not here to worry about that. I know I'm going to get asked about that a bunch all weekend, but my focus is that we just traded for James Harden, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis. Let's try to find a way to get a ring."

Although Mitchell is solely focused on the 2025-26 campaign and doing everything in his power to lead the Cavs to their first NBA title since 20216, the rumors about James returning to Cleveland aren't going away anytime soon and will likely intensify moving forward.

As for the Lakers, Luka Doncic and company will undoubtedly have the same mindset as Mitchell, with 28 regular-season games left to go and some stiff competition in the Western Conference, as they face a difficult schedule in the final stretch.

James, Doncic and Austin Reaves will lead the charge in these final regular-season games with hopes of getting as many wins as possible, starting with Friday's game against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.