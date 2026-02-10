LeBron James Offers Brutally Honest Take on Lakers' Current Status

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, with superstars and NBA MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic sitting out due to injuries.

It was a tough test for the Lakers, who needed to lean on Austin Reaves and LeBron James to lead the way against arguably the best team in the NBA even though the Lakers kept it close for the most part and almost pulled off a come-from-behind win, they fell short, prompting a telling comment from James after the loss.

LeBron Admits Lakers Aren't a 'Championship Team'

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"You want me to compare us to them? That's a championship team right there. We're not," James said after the loss to the Thunder. "We can't sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, and they can. That's why they won a championship."

James isn't wrong in his assessment, even though it sounds harsh and defeating. The Lakers are no doubt a good team with some superstar flair, but they are far from a great team, which separates them from the elite squads in the Western Conference right now, namely the Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

At this point, the Lakers' brass seem to be looking toward the long term, to build around Doncic, which likely won't include James beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

LeBron Continues to Be Linked to Cavs

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

All signs seem to point to James playing out his final games with the Lakers and leaving Los Angeles in NBA free agency this summer, with the Cleveland Cavaliers rumored to be open to a third and final stint with the future Hall of Famer.

Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden may attempt to recruit James in the offseason, and the Golden State Warriors may try to do the same if the four-time NBA champion is open to extending his playing career for at least one more season.

With 30 regular-season games left, the Lakers will aim to play their best basketball in hopes of an inspired run heading into the NBA playoffs in April. The team's concerns on defense and struggles against elite opponents may continue to haunt JJ Redick's squad. Still, anything can happen in the final stretch of the season, potentially making the Lakers a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.

In the meantime, the Lakers' primary concern is getting Doncic healthy for the final months of the regular season, as he's currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which will sideline him for a third straight game on Tuesday against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.