Lakers’ Luka Doncic Adds Another Weekly Award as MVP Push Intensifies

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as they have won nine straight games while holding onto third place in the Western Conference standings.

Along with the team starting to come together on both ends of the floor, the main reason for the Lakers' success as of late has been the incredible performances by superstar guard Luka Doncic, who is coming off a week in which he averaged an eye-popping 42.3 points per contest over the course of four games.

Luka Doncic Secures Fourth Player of the Week Amid Dominant Stretch

On Monday, ahead of the matchup with the Detroit Pistons, Doncic strengthened his case to be a legitimate candidate for the NBA MVP, winning his fourth Western Conference Player of the Week award, which leads the league in that category.

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/gubsY4jMvl — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 23, 2026

Not only is it impressive that Doncic has been able to win this award more than any player in the West this season, but he's done it in back-to-back weeks as well. The Slovenian product has been playing some of the best basketball of his career while helping led the Lakers to nine straight wins, greatly increasing the team's chances of locking up a high seed in the conference heading into the NBA playoffs.

To begin the week, Doncic scored 36 points in the win against Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets. He officially passed Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Jerry West that night for the eighth-most 35-point games in a season in team history, which is pretty select company.

Only a couple nights later, Doncic gave the Rockets fits again, lighting up Houston for 40 points while also dishing out 10 assists, which also made Lakers history because it was the fourth time he's done that this season, which is the second-most in team history.

LUKA DONCIC. MVP CHANTS IN MIAMI. THE DRAMA FOR 60 POINTS😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5qKIE48j0U — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) March 20, 2026

The most impressive feat for Doncic, however, came on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, where he scored 60 points against the Miami Heat. He became the seventh player in Lakers history to record a 60-point game and the ninth to have multiple 50-point games with the team.

Doncic is making a statement with these remarkable performances and has shown no signs of slowing down in the final stretch of the 2025-26, which could make the MVP debate very interesting before the playoffs get underway on April 18.

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