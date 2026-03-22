Lakers’ Luka Doncic Just Did Something No Player in NBA History Has Ever Done

The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed their ninth straight win in a thrilling finish to edge out the Orlando Magic 105-104 on Saturday night.

Superstar guard Luka Doncic once again led the charge behind yet another strong offensive showing with a game-high 33 points. According to Opta Stats , His latest scoring output made him the first player in NBA history to notch at least 30 points in nine straight games while winning all nine contests.

Doncic has been the offensive anchor point for the Lakers’ current hot stretch, which includes four 40-point performances, highlighted by posting a season-high 60 points against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Luka Doncic Makes History Yet Again for the Lakers

Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over the winning streak, he became the first player in league history to notch at least 250 points, 50 assists, 50 rebounds, and 25 made 3-pointers in seven games. It featured him notching his 11th 40-point performance of the season, which made him the eighth player in Lakers history to accomplish that feat.

Doncic also set the franchise single-season mark with seven 30-point triple-doubles, surpassing LeBron James and Magic Johnson, who each recorded five. He also set the team’s single-season record for most made 3-pointers.

Before Saturday’s contest, he was averaging a league-best 33.4 points while ranking fourth in the NBA with 8.4 assists per game. He’s also the only player this season averaging at least 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Saturday’s win over the Magic featured him recording 20 points in a half for the 38th time this season, which pushed him past Kobe Bryant (2002-03) for the fourth-most such halves in a single campaign in Lakers history since tracking started in 1996-97.

Doncic has helped push the Lakers into the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a three-game lead over the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets. Los Angeles’ nine-game winning streak marked their first since the 2019-20 season.

Beyond Doncic’s scoring excellence, the Lakers are playing arguably their best basketball of the season on both ends of the floor. They continue to find ways to secure late-game wins against quality opponents.

Los Angeles could be in a tough spot for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons as Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick voiced that the team would appeal the technical foul. If the appeal is denied, Los Angeles will depend on Austin Reaves and LeBron James to lead the charge against Detroit.

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