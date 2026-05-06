A Frustrated LeBron James Was Quick to Bring Up Luka Dončić After the Lakers’ Game 1 Loss to Thunder

LeBron James and the Lakers went into Game 1 against the Thunder on Tuesday night knowing they were going to have to play a perfect game to even have a slight chance of pulling off an upset against the defending champions. Then they went out and got dominated for 48 minutes, losing 108-90, and now it sure feels like this series could be a quick one.

James and the Lakers were never really in the opening game against the Thunder. They were outscored in all four quarters and could only watch as Oklahoma City took care of business on its home floor. The 41-year-old legend led Los Angeles with 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting and got little help from his teammates, especially Austin Reaves who finished with just eight points on 3-of-16 shooting.

The biggest problem going into this series for the Lakers has to do with their other star player who might not be able to play a minute in the second round—Luka Dončić. The 27-year-old guard is out with a hamstring injury and his absence is going to make it really hard for the Lakers to challenge the Thunder at all in this series.

James was quick to bring that up after the game when he was asked about his thoughts on the Lakers’ offensive struggles in the opener.

“Where are the offensive issues coming from?” James asked in response to the question. “We have a guy who averaged 37 a game. What did he average, 35 this year? 33 and a half? What are you asking?”

“The issue is right there. We’re playing against the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA, as far as the ratings and everything,” James said. “And when you play against great defenses, you have to have guys that can attract multiple defenders on the floor at all times. I feel like we got some great shots tonight, we missed them. When you play against the world champions, having a guy that averages 34-8-9, whatever the hell it is, that’s special.”

James then broke down what the Lakers need to do without Dončić being on the floor.

“We have to be better at finding ways to get to the blender, finding ways to get to the paint,” he said. “We know they’re a paint-swarming team, so they have to be better with getting to the paint and not turning the ball over and then shooting with confidence. But I feel like we got some really good looks.”

Here’s that postgame moment:

Q: Where do you think the offensive issues are coming from right now?



LeBron: "The offensive issues coming from? We have a guy that averaged 37 a game. There's the issues right there" pic.twitter.com/rYq6MYEEt2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 6, 2026

When is Luka Dončić expected to return from his hamstring injury?

Dončić has been out since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Thunder on April 2. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday night that the healing process remains to be a slow one for the star guard and that he’s going to miss at least the beginning of the series against the Thunder and possibly the entire thing.

“He’s doing more and more on the court but right now still not full-fledged running or full contact workouts,” Charania said.

Reporting on ABC Inside the NBA Tip-Off Show -- new updates on Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Denver Nuggets' future: pic.twitter.com/MPjLnQoPUq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2026

Game 2 of this series is Thursday, Game 3 is Saturday and Game 4 is Monday. It sure doesn’t feel like Dončić will be able to go in any of those games and that this thing could be over by this time next week.

If that proves to be true it will be a shame because Dončić and the Lakers were playing some great basketball before his injury. And with James nearing the end of his storied career, he will not have many more chances to make deep playoff runs.

The Lakers are only down 1-0 to the Thunder but they know just what they’re up against. Especially without Dončić on the floor.

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