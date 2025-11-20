Lakers Make Major Bronny James Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James and forward Adou Thiero to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

The Los Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James Jr. and forward Adou Thiero to South Bay, the team announced. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2025

This move comes after a flurry of moves the Lakers made, including firing Jesse and Joey Buss, plus terminating the scouting staff.

The Lakers have a ton of moves on Thursday, and the James and Thiero news is the latest in a long line of them.

James has played in 10 games for the Lakers this season. In those games, he has averaged 2.1 points per game, 1.8 assists and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 29.7 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three in 11.1 minutes of action.

On Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks, James made his first start of the season. He played in 10 minutes of that contest and recorded one rebound, one assist and one steal.

The last time he was on the court was in the Lakers' most recent game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers won comfortably after a bit of a slow start. James played in garbage time and finished the game with three points and two assists.

James is in his second season with the Lakers after being drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Many criticized the Lakers for selecting him at all in last year's draft, but so far, James has been solid, all things considered.

As for Thiero, he made his NBA debut two games ago on Saturday against the Bucks. He has played in the Lakers' last two games in garbage time as well. The 21-year-old has been a spark plug when he has stepped onto the floor.

In his two games, he has brought the requisite energy, averaging 3.0 points per game and 0.5 rebounds in 4.0 minutes of action.

The Lakers selected Thiero in the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 36 overall pick out of Arkansas. Thiero has elite athleticism, is a strong defender and has aggressive slashing ability.

He is a versatile forward who excels at driving to the basket and finishing strong through contact.

It's unclear how long James and Thiero will be with the G League team. They may only temporarily be there as the Lakers do not play for the next two days. The next time the Lakers hit the court will be on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

