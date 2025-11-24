New Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart has a rich history with LeBron James, going back to his days on the Boston Celtics.

Smart had multiple intense playoff battles with James when the now-40-year-old played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Oklahoma State guard has always been one of the more dramatic players on the basketball court, but he always defended at an elite level, and his physical style of defense made him a natural choice to guard James, despite being six inches shorter and (a listed) 30 pounds lighter.

Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, may not be quite the versatile perimeter threat he was on that end in his prime — but the 31-year-old has still been a solid pick-up for LA.

James is known for dominating the Boston Celtics throughout his career, often saving his best performances for the storied franchise, and Smart was on the receiving end of those moments.

Considering their history, the Lakers' signing Smart following his buyout from the Washington Wizards over the summer was all the more interesting.

So far, there have been no adverse reports about either player interacting; instead, Smart has actually praised James for his skills on the court.

“We hear it all the time, and everybody knows his IQ when it comes to this game is on another level,” Smart said per Khobi Price of The Southern California News Group.

“And I think my IQ is up there with some of these guys, too, on another level.

“To be able to learn and pick his brain and be on the court with him and reading him on the court, it definitely feels different. It feels good, actually, to play with another guy who can think the game just as quickly as I can and understands it more than I do.

“It’s great to have him out there and I think we all benefit from him being out there.”

During media day for the Lakers, James praised the signing of Smart and expressed excitement about being his teammate, given Smart's reputation.

"And obviously we know the matchups that I had with Marcus over the years, especially when we was in the Eastern Conference him in Boston, me in Cleveland and just all those matchups that we had," James said.

"Happy to have him. I know what he brings to the game. I know that team is first, second, third, fourth, fifth when it comes to Marcus Smart."

Looking ahead, Smart will support James this season. He can guard the stronger players and help the veteran avoid overexerting himself through intense defense.

Smart is better suited to guarding physical players at this stage of his career, which will suit James' play style well. Additionally, he can play off of Smart and use both of their basketball IQs to create easy looks for each other over time.

