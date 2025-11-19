Lakers' LeBron James Makes Special NBA History vs Jazz

After missing nearly a month of the NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James made history Tuesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons after making his season debut against the Utah Jazz.

In 30 minutes of action, James scored 11 points, adding three rebounds and 12 assists. James extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to a record 1,293 games, continuing a record that began on Jan. 6, 2007.

More news: Lakers HC JJ Redick Taking Iconic Approach Towards Motivating Deandre Ayton

It's official.



The first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons. pic.twitter.com/PTHxpVhiNF — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 19, 2025

To add to his record-breaking night, James also surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller in career three-point field goals, moving up to sixth all-time with 2,561.

James contributed to a dominant 140-125 win over the Jazz, leading the team in assists and showing little rust.

"Just thought he played with the right spirit. Very unselfish all night. Was a willing passer, didn't force it, took his drives and his shots when they were there," said Lakers coach JJ Redick. "The defense is going to pay attention to him, particularly when he has the ball in the post, particularly when he's putting pressure on the rim, and I just thought he made a lot of great decisions tonight. Really good to have him back."

James missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica in his lower back. He returned to practice with the team Monday, his first full-speed practice since the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in April.

Before reuniting with his teammates, James spent two practices with the Laker's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, going through back-to-back sessions without experiencing any pain.

"My lungs feel like a newborn baby's, that's the most important thing. I've got to get my lungs back to a grown man," James said after his first practice with his teammates on Monday. "And my voice is already gone, one day back, barking out calls and assignments and stuff, need to get my voice working again. So it'll be a lot of tea and rest tonight. But it feels good to be out here with the guys, missed them."

Now that the Lakers are essentially back to full health, the trio of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and James will be closely watched as the 11-4 Lakers' identity can finally begin to form.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.