Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Makes History, Big Man Injured, LA Statement vs Timberwolves

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers easily defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game where Luka Doncic scored 49 points, falling just one missed free throw short of a 50-point game.

Doncic also dished out eight assists and grabbed 11 rebounds, completing another outstanding game from the Slovenian star.

He made history as the first Lakers player to start the season with back-to-back 40-point games, and the fourth overall in NBA history alongside Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain.

The final score was 128-110, a crucial win for the Lakers who defeated the team that eliminated them in last season's playoffs.

In unfortunate news, Jaxson Hayes ended up missing the game after being questionable beforehand due to left knee soreness. His status moving forward remains to be seen.

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

