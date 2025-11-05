Lakers Beat Out West Rival to Sign Jake LaRavia This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start to the season. They sit with a 6-2 record through their first eight games and are coming off arguably their best win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers played team basketball in every aspect, as they received major contributions from many of their role players. The role players had no choice but to step up, as the Lakers were without Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James.
One player who stepped up and has thrived this young season is Lakers forward Jake LaRavia. LaRavia is in his first season in the purple and gold, and thus far, he has looked like a great addition to the team.
More news: Lakers Announce Deandre Ayton Injury News Ahead of Heat Game
LaRavia has been a great addition to the Lakers, and they did so by swooping him away from their West rivals, the Sacramento Kings.
The Lakers ultimately won the LaRavia sweepstakes, edging out the Kings, who had every intention of re-signing the young forward.
Matt George of ABC Sacramento shared via X.
"Reaves & LaRavia also have a close friendship. That, plus more money, made the choice for Jake easy.
"Like I reported back in the summer. Kings had zero intention of losing him. They didn't think they were going to. Then the Lakers swooped in."
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Message to Dodgers After World Series Win
The Lakers appeared to come out of nowhere and steal LaRavia from the Kings. The 24-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Kings. He was one of their best picks last season and became a fan favorite.
The 6-foot-7 forward brought grit, energy, shooting, and relentless hustle to the Kings last season — and he’s bringing all that and more to the Lakers this year.
Through eight games, LaRavia is averaging 12.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three on 3.4 attempts per game.
LaRavia has played significant minutes thus far out of necessity, averaging 29.6 minutes of action. If he can sustain this level of play all season, his deal could turn out to be one of the biggest bargains in the league — and he could become a key piece for a team with title hopes.
LaRavia agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal this past summer.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.