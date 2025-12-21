Lakers Star Luka Doncic Ruled Out for Rest of Clippers Game with New Injury

Five-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers First Team guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the rest of the club's ongoing clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Doncic has been diagnosed with a left leg contusion.

The Lakers say Luka Dončić (left leg contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 21, 2025

The Clippers have led wire-to-wire, with their edge ballooning to as much as 22 points, but the Lakers have been slowly chipping away in Doncic's absence. At the 9:26 mark in the fourth quarter, the Lakers only trail by nine points, 80-71.

In 19:34 of first-half action, Doncic has chipped in 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor (1-of-6 from distance) and 3-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, five rebounds and two assists.

Three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart drew the start in the second half for Doncic.

This story will be updated...