Lakers Rule Out Austin Reaves Ahead of Spurs Match
Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers ruled Reaves out for this contest due to right groin soreness.
Reaves was a full participant earlier at the shootaround at the Lakers' practice facility. It was a positive sign that he was out there, and it appeared that he would be able to give it a go for tonight's contest.
However, moments later, the Lakers ruled him out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
He was initially listed as questionable on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old star missed his first game of the season on Monday.
Reaves has been on an absolute tear to open the year. Through seven games, he’s putting up 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from deep.
