Lakers To Be Without One Key Player vs Suns

The 15-4 Los Angeles Lakers will be testing their seven-game win streak on the second night of a back-to-back Monday against a chippy 12-9 Phoenix Suns club that is seeking to end its own two-game losing skid.

Los Angeles will be mostly healthy, but one critical rotation piece will miss a second straight game.

Per Dan Woike of The Athletic, three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart will sit out as he grapples with a lingering lower back injury.

Although he may not quite be at his Defensive Player of the Year-level Boston Celtics prime, Smart has remained surprisingly effective with Los Angeles thus far, following a pair of lost seasons split between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

He inked a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Lakers over the summer, and has thus far been worthy ever penny. Provided this lower back issue doesn't affect him by the end of the season, he'll have been a worthy hire.

The 31-year-old has been averaging 9.3 points on .408/.254/.938 shooting splits, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a night through his first 14 regular season contests (nine starts) with the Lakers.

