Lakers Trade Deadline Grade: Ranking Luke Kennard Deal by Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into Thursday's NBA trade deadline with hopes of improving their roster in one way or another. Even though the team didn't have the trade assets to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles had some options, but ended up making only one move before the buzzer sounded at 12 p.m. PST.

With the Lakers armed with some expiring contracts, the team's front office and general manager, Rob Pelinka, tried to upgrade the roster on the margins and seemingly succeeded.

Lakers' NBA Trade Deadline Grade: B

Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) poses for a photo during Media Day. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Before the trade deadline on Thursday, the Lakers sent veteran guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for sharpshooter Luke Kennard, who is currently leading the NBA in shooting percentage from beyond the arc at 47.9 percent.

Adding Kennard is not the splashy move Lakers fans were likely hoping for, but he does help address the team's need for better outside shooting. He's one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA right now and has an expiring deal, so if it doesn't work for the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign, the team can let him walk in free agency.

However, if it does work and the Lakers are set to have cap space this summer, they can re-sign him to a long-term or short-term deal. It's a low-risk and high-reward situation, which is the best thing the team can ask for, considering what the team's options were heading toward the trade deadline.

That said, I'm giving this trade a B grade. It's not spectacular, it's not incredibly game-changing. It doesn't make them an instant title contender in the Western Conference, but it addresses a need while offering flexibility and moving on from Vincent, who wasn't moving the needle for the Lakers.

Lakers Improve 3-Point Shooting

WELCOME TO THE LAKERS, LUKE KENNARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zONGNtnRMm — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 5, 2026

Kennard is among the league's elite shooters as he is efficient as they come, sporting shooting percentages of 46.2 from the field and 44.2 from deep for his career, which is impressive, to say the least.

He's currently shooting a career-best 53.8 percent from the floor and leads the league from beyond the arc at 49.7. Unless he goes cold in Los Angeles, which has happened with some incoming players, including the perfect example being Malik Beasley, Kennard makes this team better moving forward.

Defense Was Not Addressed at the Deadline

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest issue for the Lakers during the 2025-26 campaign has been on the defensive side of the basketball floor. This is undeniable, and the team prioritized it heading toward the trade deadline, with multiple reports and rumors claiming a 3-and-D wing was what the team wanted to acquire before Feb. 5.

Kennard may be an elite shooter and makes the team better for the second half of the season, but he's not a good defender, meaning the Lakers' issues defensively will continue, which is unfortunate.

Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Donte DiVincenzo (Minnesota Timberwolves), DeAndre Hunter (Sacramento Kings), Keon Ellis (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Trey Murphy III (Pelicans) were all rumored trade targets for the Lakers, but the team clearly wasn't willing to pay the asking price for those players. The team wants to hold onto their trade assets for what could be a wild summer, with Antetokounmpo likely up for grabs.

With the NBA trade deadline coming and going, the Lakers' brass will turn their attention to the buyout market and who might be available for the final stretch of the season.