Lakers Linked to $25M Guard Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, with the Los Angeles Lakers likely continuing to look for potential deals to improve the roster for the rest of the 2025-26 season and possibly to bring a piece or two for the long-term future.

At this point, it doesn't appear the Lakers will make any major moves for big-name players like Giannis Antetokounmpo. All signs point to the team's front office focusing on big moves during the summer, like when the Lakers have more draft assets eligible to be traded, making their offers more appealing in trade talks.

Lakers 'Expressed Interest' in Donte DiVincenzo

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are interested in acquiring veteran guard Donte DiVincenzo from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Among teams to speak with the Timberwolves lately, the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in swingman Donte DiVincenzo, sources said. These talks have not progressed to anything significant, as the Timberwolves would only consider moving DiVincenzo if it helped them pull off a trade for Giannis. The Lakers don't appear to have any valuable assets that could aid Minnesota's quest for Giannis other than their future 2031 first-round pick.

As Siegel points out, significant trade talks haven't transpired between the Lakers and Timberwolves, with DiVincenzo on the table. Obviously, things change quickly ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which we've seen this week with James Harden and Darius Garland getting swapped for one another, former Lakers superstar Anthony Davis getting dealt to the Washington Wizards by the Dallas Mavericks and Chris Paul being dealt to the Toronto Raptors, who is expected to get moved again or waived.

Other notable names around the league that have been traded are Lonzo Ball (Utah Jazz), Jared McCain (Oklahoma City Thunder), Coby White (Charlotte Hornets), Mike Conley (Hornets), Colin Sexton (Chicago Bulls), Anfernee Simons (Bulls), Nikola Vucevic (Boston Celtics), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Jazz), Trae Young (Washington Wizards), CJ McCollum (Atlanta Hawks), DeAndre Hunter (Sacramento Kings), Tyus Jones (Hornets), Keon Ellis (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Dennis Schroder (Cavs).

A lot of the movement ahead of the deadline has likely already happened with the aforementioned names now set to suit up with their new teams. However, there's still time to get trade completed, as Pelinka and other NBA general managers will work through the night and tomorrow morning.

As long as the Lakers don't overpay for DiVincenzo, this would be a solid move for Los Angeles, but it remains to be seen whether the Timberwolves' brass likes any trade offers coming their way for the sharpshooting guard.