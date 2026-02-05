What the Lakers Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner with the Los Angeles Lakers weighing their options before the buzzer sounds on Thurs. Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. PST.

Although every Lakers fan is fantasizing about seeing a Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing that could last for years and result in multiple NBA championship banners added to the rafters at Crypto.com Arena, the fact of the matter is the team can't compete with what other teams can offer ahead of the trade deadline.

Trade buzz surrounding Giannis is heating up 👀@ShamsCharania shares the latest 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zRrKZuroHP — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2026

That said, the team needs to focus on either saving their trade assets, which might ultimately be the smartest move or address the defensive end of the floor with a 3-and-D wing or guard that can potentially be a game-changer.

What the Lakers Need Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline: Defense, Shooting

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) reaches in on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There's no question that the Lakers' biggest issues during the 2025-26 NBA season have been on defense. Even though I believe there's no home-run trade that can be made to drastically upgrade this team ahead of the trade deadline, there are moves on the margins that will make the roster better and potentially increase the team's chances of being a title contender beyond this season.

The best option is Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. He checks all the boxes, as he can defend at a high level while also being a threat with his shooting. However, all indications are that the Pelicans are asking a high price and may not be willing to move either him or Trey Murphy III, who would also be an ideal trade candidate, before Thursday's deadline.

It's time to pivot, and I believe the pivot should be to pursue Donte DiVincenzo of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Obviously, every trade scenario depends on what the Lakers have to give up, especially if they feel they have a legitimate shot of landing Antetokounmpo this summer if he's not traded before Feb. 5.

The Lakers do have interest in DiVincenzo, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Among teams to speak with the Timberwolves lately, the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in swingman Donte DiVincenzo, sources said. These talks have not progressed to anything significant, as the Timberwolves would only consider moving DiVincenzo if it helped them pull off a trade for Giannis.

DiVincenzo is having a solid season with the Timberwolves. After a career year in his last season with the New York Knicks, DiVincenzo found it challenging to get back to form following the trade to Minnesota, as his numbers dipped and his fit came into question. This season, he's turned things around, playing in and starting 51 games thus far, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists (career high) and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from deep.

He's a scrappy defender whose effort is never in question and can shoot the lights out when locked in. He'd be an ideal addition to this Lakers squad, improving both perimeter defense and shooting.

What the Lakers Don't Need Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline: Making a Trade for the Sake of Making a Trade

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The pressure in Los Angeles to appease fans and consistently contend for a title with bold moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline is immense. Every single season, the rumor mill is buzzing around this time of year with the Lakers always being linked to the biggest names on the trade market, and the 2025-26 campaign is no different, especially with the team trying to build around superstar Luka Doncic.

That kind of pressure can force a general manager to make a move for the sake of making it, which is about the worst thing a team can do. However, it seems as though the Lakers' brass know that the smart move is standing pat if teams are asking for too much ahead of Thursday's deadline for players that won't move the needle enough to be a contender this season.

The Giannis aspect of all of this may have Pelinka and company wanting to retain their best trade assets to go all in on a blockbuster trade this summer. That's what needs to happen, but if they can move expiring contracts, like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, and potentially dangle Dalton Knecht to get a player like DiVincenzo, it might be something to consider. It's unclear whether that's possible, as things are moving quickly the day before the deadline, with the market changing by the hour.

Ultimately, there's no reason to make a trade right now if it jeopardizes a massive move this summer to land Antetokounmpo or another superstar who might be available.

Your move, or no move, Pelinka!