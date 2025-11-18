Lakers Upgrade Key Guard Ahead of Jazz Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded key guard Gabe Vincent ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Vincent will play in his first game in over three weeks after dealing with a left ankle sprain.

LeBron James will be a game-time decision after participating in morning shootatound. Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to available. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 18, 2025

The 29-year-old guard has been out since October 26. He last played against the Sacramento Kings before suffering his severe injury.

The veteran guard will play a reserve role in the Lakers' backcourt behind the likes of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With his return tonight, the expectation is that he won't play a ton as the Lakers will likely just ramp him up.

In the season, Vincent is averaging 24.0 minutes of action while recording 3.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 23.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

That is a small sample size, and with his return, the hope and expectation is that he will do a much better job.

