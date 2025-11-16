LeBron James Gets Big News Following Lakers’ Five-Game Trip

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to join the team after being assigned to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, earlier this week.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James will rejoin the NBA team and practice with them on Monday as they return from their five-game road trip.

LeBron James has been reassigned back to the Lakers from NBA G League South Bay and will be a full participant at Lakers practice on Monday, sources tell ESPN. James completed multiple days of practices and 5-on-5 sessions this week in the G League and his debut is nearing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2025

Monday's practice will be the first time this season that James will do that with the NBA Lakers. He has not practiced with the team at all, as he's been dealing with sciatica in his right side.

That injury has kept the 40-year-old superstar out for the first 14 games of the season. If all goes well for James, we could likely see him make his season debut on Tuesday as they get set to host the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers will return from a five-game road trip after going 3-2. It was certainly a roller coaster of a road trip, but they finished it on a high note with their two strong defensive outings in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Los Angeles sits in the season with a 10-4 record, all without James in the lineup. The Lakers should only be better with the future Hall of Fame in the lineup. Not only should that be the case, but the Lakers do not need James to return and be a savior, as he's been accustomed to throughout his career.

With James close to being back in the lineup, the Lakers are surging close to full health. When James eventually returns, the only viable rotation piece out will be Gabe Vincent.

The veteran guard continues to be without a left ankle sprain. He could be out for another few weeks or so.

In addition to James soon being back in the lineup, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia could see a dip in minutes, especially Vanderbilt. The defensive-minded forward has been a negative for the team throughout.

He's done nothing but hurt the team, struggling on defense and being a negative on offense. In the season, Vanderbilt is averaging 4.6 points in 18.4 minutes of action.

The only positive is that he's played all 14 games.

James' return will do wonders for the Lakers, and soon we'll see what this current squad can truly become.

