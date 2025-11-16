Lakers Urged to Pursue Six-Time All-Star from Struggling West Squad

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, currently boasting a record of 10-4 and laying claim to fourth place in the Western Conference without LeBron James even seeing the floor.

On the opposite end of the standings, the Sacramento Kings are crumbling just two years after making a playoff appearance. The Kings are 3-10, currently sitting 13th in the conference, and are likely to ship out some of their bigger names to start a rebuild.

More news: Extension-Eligible Lakers Star Making Most of Contract Year



Among their stars is six-time All-Star and NBA Championship winner DeMar DeRozan, a Los Angeles native. ClutchPoints' Rohan Brahmbhatt named the Lakers as a premier landing spot for the veteran as the Kings look to blow up their core.

“It almost feels too perfect, but the Lakers are undeniably the most logical destination for DeMar DeRozan,” Brahmbhatt wrote. “He would instantly become the Lakers’ second-most reliable perimeter scorer, providing the exact shot-making they’ve lacked for three straight postseasons. His ability to steady non-LeBron minutes is invaluable, and he could lead second units the way DeRozan once did in Chicago and Toronto.”

"Salary-matching is possible with Jarred Vanderbilt and a pick, or a combination of depth players if the Kings prefer more flexible assets."

The Lakers have nearly all of their first-round picks through 2032, the exceptions being 2027 and 2029, and could very well pair one of them with a number of different players on their roster. Vanderbilt, while a useful depth option for the Lakers, hasn't entirely lived up to the Lakers' expectations since his arrival in 2022-23, and would be a small price to play for a player such as DeRozan.

More news: LeBron James Gets Big News Following Lakers’ Five-Game Trip



DeRozan, 36, is a three-time All-NBA selection and could command a lower price due to his age. He is still a solid option, though, and is averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists through his 13 games this season. His numbers have taken a small dip since his move to Sacramento, so a change of scenery might do him well.

Whether or not the Lakers choose to pursue DeRozan is a different story, and they've been perfectly fine through the early days of the season without him. Their next challenge comes against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Latest Lakers news

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.