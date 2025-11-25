Lakers vs Clippers NBA Cup Game Expert Predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers will host their crosstown would-be nemeses, the LA Clippers, in an Emirates NBA Cup clash at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for a late 8 p.m. PT, via Spectrum SportsNet and NBC/Peacock.

More news: Lakers Reportedly Still Targeting Trade for All-Star Forward

It's the final week of the group play phase for the NBA Cup. The Clippers and Lakers are both 2-0 in group play thus far, although the 12-4 Lakers are looking far more lethal generally than the 5-12 Clippers.

Deandre Ayton has already been ruled out for the game with a knee contusion. Presumably, backup big Jaxson Hayes will get the starting center nod in Ayton's stead.

The Clippers will be without at least former three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and swingman Derrick Jones Jr. Beal is out for the year with a hip fracture, while Jones is on the shelf for the next five weeks at least with sprained MCL in his right knee.

Here are our expert predictions for the matchup.

Who Will Stop James Harden?

Alex Kirschenbaum: Although the former 2018 MVP is now beyond his prime at age 36, Harden remains the Clippers' heliocentric offensive fulcrum, with Kawhi Leonard's availability a constant question mark.

Harden is averaging 27.8 points on .453/.388/.899 shooting splits, 8.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night. He's lost a step athletically, but can still put up numbers on an aging team.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart will likely be JJ Redick's first call off the bench to deal with Harden, with Gabe Vincent earning spot minutes. To start the contest, Luka Doncic may be a better size match for Harden than Austin Reaves, though neither is a particularly helpful defender.

Can the Lakers Beat the Clippers?

Patrick Warren: The Lakers will be without center Deandre Ayton for the second time this season after the big man suffered a right knee contusion against Utah. Regardless, the Clippers' struggles on the road shouldn't be overlooked after their 15-point loss to a banged-up Cleveland team on Sunday. Look for a big game from Luka Doncic, who will record his second triple double of the season in the Lakers' win. Lakers 125, Clippers 118.

More news: Fired Former Lakers GM Makes Shocking Revelation About Rob Pelinka Relationship

Jason Fray: The Clippers have gotten off to an abysmal start — though the team is about as healthy right now as it has been all season long. The Lakers currently sit third in the uber-competitive Western Conference. Luka Doncic and company will win their fifth straight over the floundering Clip Ship. Lakers 112, Clippers 108.

Alex Kirschenbaum: The Lakers have had an incredibly breezy schedule since reincorporating LeBron James, having vanquished the aimless Utah Jazz twice over the course of a week.

Los Angeles now gets to face off against three more sub-.500 West clubs this week. After this Clippers clash, the Lakers will play the 5-14 Dallas Mavericks on Friday and the 3-15 New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. It's a perfect opportunity for a "trap" game, where a good team underestimates the opposition amid a lighter part of its schedule. Because the Lakers like to exude their LA supremacy over the Clippers, they likely won't lose on Tuesday. But Dallas and New Orleans might prove frisky. Lakers 112, Clippers 103.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.