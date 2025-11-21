Fired Former Lakers GM Makes Shocking Revelation About Rob Pelinka Relationship

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines Thursday after terminating part-owners Joey and Jesse Buss from their roles in the team's basketball operations department.

Both Joey and Jesse had spent nearly all of their adult lives with the Lakers, with Joey serving as the president of the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in addition to serving as the alternate governor and vice president of research and development. Jesse Buss was the Lakers' assistant general manager and director of scouting.

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Makes Special NBA History vs Jazz

The news comes just a few weeks after the Lakers' sale to new owner Mark Walter was finalized, and the decision did not neessarily come as a surprise.

"I think typically that’s how things go, and you know, whenever a franchise is sold, there’s a restructuring of the basketball operations department," Jesse Buss said in an exclusive interview with Dan Woike of The Athletic, adding that he has been undergoing treatment for health issues. "As time went on and there was a lack of communication between not only my sister and I, but the organization as a whole while I was combating various health issues, I kind of felt like the writing was on the wall. The sale of the team happening kind of more or less just solidified it in my mind. And I just more or less expected it."

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Makes Surprise Admission About Sciatica Injury

Jeanie Buss remains the team's acting governor, suggesting that she played a role in making the decision to terminate her brothers from their roles. Jesse said that he hadn't spoken to either Jeanie or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in five months.

Jesse and Joey wondered publicly in a statement made after their firing about what their father, Jerry, would think about their removal. Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979 and, according to Jesse Buss, intended for his two youngest sons to remain with the team. Along with Jeanie and their other siblings, Jesse and Joey will still retain a minority stake in the franchise.

Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss announce the launching of their sports investment and strategic partnership company, Buss Sports Capital. Their roles with the Lakers remain unchanged. Press release here… pic.twitter.com/QU816eR17L — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 24, 2025

"He had told me at the time was that he wanted Jimmy to retire at some point within the next five to seven years, so this was about 2010, and he started to slowly incorporate Joey and I into the day-to-day operations," Jesse Buss said. "And eventually, I think the plan was (that) Jeanie was gonna run the business side and Joey and I were gonna help run the basketball operations department."

A Lakers Fan First

Describing himself as a Lakers fan who is always going to root for the team, Jesse Buss said his career in basketball isn't over. While he will be unable to work for another NBA team while the Buss family is still in possession of ownership shares, he hopes to remain involved in the game.

"There’s basketball at every single level, and the youth basketball is something that I’ve really taken to, watching both my sons grow and develop, and love the game. And also, giving an opportunity for many kids who deserve the best coaching and development in the world because they have a bright future in the game," Buss said.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.