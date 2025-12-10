Lakers vs Spurs NBA Cup Clash Receives Final Victor Wembanyama Injury Status

After going undefeated (4-0) in the group play stage of the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the quarterfinal knockout round. They'll suit up against the San Antonio Spurs, who went 3-1 in group play against stiffer competition as part of West Group C.

Los Angeles' West Group B was a non-murderer's row of possibly four lottery clubs in the LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. By record, the best of those teams this year has been the 11-13 Grizzlies.

In their group play run, the Spurs took down the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers while losing a one-point nailbiter to the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio's final injury report has now been unveiled for the Wednesday encounter.

The winner of the Lakers-Spurs tilt will square off against the victor of the matchup on the other side of the West bracket, between the (naturally) No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 4-seeded Phoenix Suns for a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

All-Star San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama has been shelved with a left calf strain for weeks. The Spurs have won eight of their last 11 games without the 7-foot-4 Frenchman.

Per a recent league injury report, it appears the Spurs will have to do without yet again. Wembanyama will miss his 12th straight game of the season.

Wembanyama's Elite Season Start

When he has played, Wembanyama has impressed. Across 12 healthy contests, the third-year big has been averaging 26.2 points on .502/.345/.857 shooting splits, 12.9 boards, 4.0 dimes, 3.6 rejections and 1.1 swipes a night.

San Antonio will also be missing Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain), while two-way signings Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, and Riley Minix are logging time with the team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be reincorporating three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart after a six-game back injury layoff. Only one player, injury-prone reserve big man Maxi Kleber, is even on the Lakers' injury report, and he is merely questionable with a lumbar muscle strain.

