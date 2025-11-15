Lakers Win vs Pelicans Inspires New Orleans to Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' 118-104 road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night has prompted the reeling Pelicans (who boast the Western Conference's worst record at 2-10) to make a major change.

A scant 12 games into the 2025-26 season, New Orleans has fired head coach Willie Green.

The #Pelicans have relieved Willie Green of his duties as head coach, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars.



Associate Head Coach James Borrego has been named interim head coach.



“After careful evaluation, we have made the… pic.twitter.com/cpnAR70V3o — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 15, 2025

“After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach,” team president Joe Dumars said in a press release. “I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I’m sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community.”

“I have tremendous admiration and respect for Willie Green, and I truly appreciate all he has done for our organization over the last few years,” team owner Gayle Benson said. “This is a tough business and these are difficult decisions. My expectation is to be a winning team that competes for championships.”

Green is a totally capable coach. This roster, as constructed by Dumars and former team president David Griffin, is the problem. Missing oft-hurt two-time All-Star forward Zion Williamson (who's been out since Nov. 2 with a hamstring strain) and All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray (who'll miss most of the season with an Achilles tear) certainly didn't help things, but this mismatch assembly of veterans and youth was never going to be particularly competitive. Green is just the fall guy masking a deeper problem.

In Green's final game, just four New Orleans players scored in double figures, led by Trey Murphy III's 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line.

Three Lakers, meanwhile, scored 20 or more points. Five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic (who had 24 points and 12 assists) and center Deandre Ayton (20 points, 16 rebounds) each logged double-doubles, while rising star Austin Reaves scored a team-high 31 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 11-of-13 shooting from the foul line, seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.

With the win, Los Angeles has improved to a 9-4 record on the year and the West's No. 4 seed. Although the Lakers will have another game the very next day, with a match against the 8-5 Milwaukee Bucks slated for Saturday night, both clubs will be playing on the second night of back-to-backs, meaning neither will have a rest advantage.

