LeBron James Keeps Rewriting Lakers History With Back-to-Back Milestones
In this story:
LeBron James added another impressive feat to his Los Angeles Lakers’ tenure as he surpassed Hall of Famer Michael Cooper for fifth all-time in franchise history in assists.
James reached that mark after his third assist in Sunday’s blowout 128-104 win over the Sacramento Kings that put him past Cooper (3,666).
LeBron James Continues to Set Historic Milestones
The four-time NBA champion now sits behind Norm Nixon (3,846), Jerry West (6,238), Kobe Bryant (6,725), and Magic Johnson (10,141). James is unlikely to move past Nixon this year due to only 22 games remaining in the regular season.
If he were to return for another campaign, the 41-year-old could rise another spot in franchise history, but moving beyond West is all but out of reach for him.
This latest feat came a game after James joined Bryant as the only players in Lakers history to make 1,000 career 3-pointers, reaching that in Saturday’s 129-101 road win over the Golden State Warriors.
As he moves through his eighth season with the Lakers, his steady production has put him inside the top 10 in team history in both assists and points scored (10th) while ranking second in triple-doubles (50) behind only Johnson (138).
In his 23rd year, James has maintained a high level of play, averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc across 41 games.
He’s coming off a solid outing in the win over the Kings, posting 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep, along with five assists, a rebound, two steals, and a block in 27 minutes played.
James and the Lakers are hoping to make a strong push toward the playoffs after grabbing their second straight win. Los Angeles sits in the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 36-24 record, only a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the fifth seed and trails the Houston Rockets for the third spot by just 2.5 games.
The Lakers lie just above the cut to avoid the play-in tournament scenario, currently holding a two-game edge over the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night before a one-game road trip to Denver on Thursday, followed by a five-game homestand.
James will need to be a significant factor if the Lakers hope to push toward more than playoff contention in the stacked Western Conference.
