JJ Redick Challenges Austin Reaves to Be More Aggressive, Lakers Star Responds

As the Los Angeles Lakers move through the final stretch of the regular season, guard Austin Reaves will play a crucial role in the team’s playoff push.

Before Sunday’s 110-97 win over the New York Knicks, head coach JJ Redick urged Reaves to be more aggressive.

"There are opportunities. I think that he's not being as aggressive as he was early in the season,” Redick said. “And so the thing we always talk about, AR (Austin Reaves) and I, is it's a partnership, right?

"So here's where I can be better, here's where you can be better. But we want him to be aggressive. Every time he gets the ball, we want him to be aggressive and have a mentality to touch the paint.”

Reaves took those words to heart during Sunday’s contest, scoring 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc with five assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block in 39 minutes.

Reaves took advantage of the increased role with LeBron James out of action due to a left elbow contusion and arthritis in his left foot.

Over the last couple of seasons, he has cemented himself as one of the Lakers’ primary offensive factors, especially when James has been sidelined. Reaves has excelled in his pairing with Luka Doncic without the league’s all-time scorer, as Los Angeles holds a 9-2 record this season.

Beyond that, he has taken another step forward with his scoring behind a career-best 23.5 points per game on 49.5 percent shooting from the floor and 37.0 percent from 3-point range. Since returning last month from missing 19 straight games due to a left calf strain, he’s struggled to find his offensive rhythm.

However, Sunday’s performance marked his first 20-point outing since the Feb. 20 win against the LA Clippers and third overall since returning from injury. It could be the step in the right direction that Reaves needs to get back on track with the scoring pace he had through last December.

Following Sunday’s win, Reaves acknowledged the importance of just enjoying the process of playing basketball, via ESPN.

"When I got here ... just told myself to have fun," Reaves said. "I don't feel like I've played bad [recently]. I just haven't made a lot of shots, and I feel like I've done a lot of other things well."

If James misses additional time, Reaves will continue to play in an increased scoring role alongside Doncic.

