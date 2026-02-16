LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Anthony Edwards’ Future in the NBA

During the majority of the NBA All-Star Game, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers looked like the clear MVP, which was fitting considering the events of All-Star Weekend taking place at the Intuit Dome.

However, in the end, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves took over and led his squad to victory, which turned out to be the deciding factor in the voting for the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy.

After Edwards won the MVP award, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked about the face of the Timberwolves franchise as a player. The four-time NBA champion didn't hold back, as he instantly responded with high praise for his Team USA teammate.

LeBron James Opens Up About Anthony Edwards

“Love Ant-Man,” James said of Edwards. “Everything about him. On the court, off the court. Happy for him, first of many All-Star MVPs for him. I love Ant, he’s got a fan in me and a friend in me for life.”

Edwards is one of the league's rising stars and is in contention to be the face of the NBA when James walks away, which could be as early as this summer. Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is also one of those budding superstars who has gotten a lot of buzz as of late, as he's taken the league by storm, and who Edwards admittedly thinks will eventually be the main attraction in the NBA after James retires.

"Man, them folks got [Victor] Wembanyama," Edwards said of the Spurs star. "They got Wembanyama. They'll be all right."

The Timberwolves superstar also admitted he'll likely shed a tear when James ultimately decides to call it a career, whether that be after this season, the next, or beyond.

Wembanyama, however, won't be crying when James retires, but made it clear that it will be "weird" without the future Hall of Famer in the league.

"No (smiling)," Wembanyama said. "You asked me to be honest. I'm not going to shed a tear, but it is going to be very weird, for sure."

Even though James is getting closer and closer to retirement or potentially playing his last games with the Lakers, as many believe that he will leave the team during the offseason to possibly play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a storybook farewell tour, the 41-year-old's primary focus is getting Los Angeles ready for a potentially deep run in the NBA playoffs in April.