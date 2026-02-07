Luke Kennard's Potential Lakers Debut Revealed

Heading toward the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make a move or two to upgrade the team's roster. Even though the team didn't make a blockbuster trade to acquire a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ended up staying with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers did address a need by acquiring sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

The Lakers traded veteran guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Los Angeles' bringing in Kennard is a solid addition to the roster and will immediately improve the team's outside shooting, but now the question is when the veteran shooter will make his debut with the Lakers.

On Friday, the Lakers announced that superstar Luka Doncic will miss Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, while Kennard's status is questionable with the trade still pending.

Luka Doncic is OUT for tomorrow's game. Lakers newcomer Luke Kennard is QUESTIONABLE: pic.twitter.com/y31vm7CXVu — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 7, 2026

However, the Lakers made the trade official on Thursday night, so the chances of Kennard making his debut on Saturday are pretty favorable. He'll also be wearing No. 10 with the Lakers, which was last worn by Max Christie, who was part of the Anthony Davis trade to the Dallas Mavericks last year.

Lakers make the Luke Kennard trade official. He’ll wear No. 10. pic.twitter.com/yg6W8ysZBc — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2026

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about the team trading for Kennard after the win over the 76ers, and he seems quite enthusiastic about having an elite shooter on his squad.

“Excited about Luke,” Redick said of Kennard. “I’ve known him, I guess for about 12 years now and I think he’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. I’m gonna highly encourage him to shoot more and not turn down shots. Because I think one of the underrated part of his game is his ability to move and create second actions and move the basketball. You’ve seen that now at a number of his stops where you can initiate the offense through an off-ball movement and he will just make the right play and sort of get the offense going. So he’ll be a corner threat and he’ll be an off-ball threat and we’re excited to have him.”

It'll be interesting to see what Kennard's presence on the floor will do for the team's style of play and whether he can improve the team's shooting in the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Kennard is currently leading the league in three-point shooting percentage at 49.7 percent.