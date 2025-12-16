Mavericks Forward Cooper Flagg Breaks Lakers Superstar LeBron James' Rookie Record

Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James has held several impressive statistical records over the course of his career.

One of the more notable ones included a mark he set as an 18-year-old rookie — scoring 37 points in a 2003 contest versus the Boston Celtics. This marked the most points ever scored in a single game by someone that age.

On Monday night, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg not only bested that record but created a new one of his own. At 18 years old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in a single game.

The Mavericks star wing scored 42 points on 13-of-27 from the field in a 140-133 loss to the Utah Jazz. Flagg turns 19 this upcoming Sunday and was just able to create the new mark before aging out of the category altogether.

In the process of achieving this incredible feat, he's also now one of three players in NBA history that have registered at least 40 points, five assists, and five rebounds in a single game. The others are James and Kevin Durant.

Flagg, hailing from the state of Maine, entered the 2025 NBA Draft after a stellar freshman year at Duke. The 6-foot-9 forward has legitimate guard skills.

When further adding in extreme competitiveness, maturity, and a desire to be great, the Mavs are looking at their next franchise player squarely in the face.

Cooper Flagg has 40 points now as the game moves to OT. Full coverage en route from @DLLS_Sports on YouTube after the buzzer. https://t.co/mYLPWPDzSn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 16, 2025

Flagg and James do have the opportunity to go head-to-head against one another three more times this season. The Lakers will be in Dallas on Jan. 24.

The Mavericks will head to LA on Feb. 12. Once again, the Lakers make a return trip to Dallas on Apr. 5.

Lakers, Dallas Vying for 2026 Postseason

The Lakers (18-7) are currently situated in the No. 3 spot within the vaunted Western Conference. Dallas is in another realm completely — sitting at 10-17 a game behind Utah for the final play-in spot.

Given how impressive Flagg has looked thus far in his rookie campaign, could he one day challenge James for more of his lofty records?

Only time will tell.

