NBA Issues Decision on Lakers' Luka Doncic After Heated Exchange With Goga Bitadze

During Saturday’s win against the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic got a little heated with Goga Bitadze, resulting in both players being assessed technical fouls.

Normally, that wouldn’t make any headlines, as players are hit with technical fouls all the time. However, this would be the 16th time that Doncic received a technical foul, which, by NBA rules, would result in triggering a one-game suspension for the six-time All-Star.

NBA Rescinds 16th Technical Foul on Luka Doncic

Fortunately for Doncic and the Lakers, the technical foul during the game against the Magic has been rescinded by the league.

The technical fouls on Luka Dončić (LAL) and Goga Bitadze (ORL) issued with 1:19 remaining in the 3rd quarter on March 21 have been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 22, 2026

Obviously, this is great news for the Lakers, as he will now be available to play in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

After the game on Saturday, crew chief Marc Davis said the following in the pool report on Doncic and Bitzadze getting technical fouls.

“Both Doncic and Bitadze were both assessed technical fouls for their continual taunting of one another,” Davis said. “They were both warned to cease their comments directed towards one another between the two free throws. After the free throw and as the ball entered the frontcourt, they were both correctly assessed technical fouls for their unsportsmanlike comments directed towards one another.”

Apparently, Bitzadze was making some personal comments about Doncic’s family, which prompted the jawing between the two players.

FULL INTERACTION—



Luka Doncic tried to tell the refs about Goga multiple times in this game, then between free-throws he calmly explains to the refs what is going on, and they do NOTHING.



The second he says something back, they tech him. Corruption 🗣️🗣️pic.twitter.com/wAMOwXP0sL — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) March 22, 2026

Doncic commented on what was said between him and Bitzadze after the game.

“Obviously, I let my team down getting that last tech, but honetsly I wasn’t trying to,” Doncic said. “He said at the free throw line he will f*** my whole family. And at some point, I just can’t stand it. I gotta stand up for myself, but I know I got to do better. My teammates definitely have my back, and I let them down today.”

It’s safe to say that most people would have a similar reaction, even though the Lakers superstar was well aware that he was in danger of getting a one-game suspension if he got another technical foul.

He clearly showed a lot of restraint in this situation and told the referees what was happening, which, in retrospect, is likely why the technical foul was ultimately rescinded.

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