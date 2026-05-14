Gilbert Arenas Pushes Back on Lakers Luka Doncic's Stance on Keeping Austin Reaves

Luka Doncic made it clear to the Los Angeles Lakers' front office that he does not want Austin Reaves traded, even if Giannis Antetokounmpo is available. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas heard that and had some thoughts.

On his show, via the clip shared by NBA Courtside on X, Arenas broke down what Doncic's public stance actually means, and why he thinks it should be taken with a grain of salt.

"I'm gonna say the same thing also in public," Arenas said. "You dumb like what I'm supposed to say like who was gonna say, 'No, I want Giannis and so we can win a championship.' No, you're gonna always like say publicly in favor of your teammate that you wouldn't battle with. But again, do I want to keep going to war with a pistol? Maybe a little Uzi or do I want that rocket launcher that they're sitting over there? Give me the rocket launcher. It looks like it makes everything a little bit easier sometimes. Right? So, you know, we'll see what the summer looks like and then if it starts shaking out like this is a contending team. I think LeBron to stay."

Gilbert Arenas on Luka Doncic comments saying he would prefer Austin Reaves, even if you could trade to get Giannis Antetokounmpo:



“I’m going to say the same thing also in public. Is you dumb. Like what am I supposed to say LIKE WHO GOING TO SAY, “NAH, I WANT GIANNIS so we can… https://t.co/E83noYewkN pic.twitter.com/C8tazWqiux — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 14, 2026

The pistol-versus-rocket-launcher analogy is the whole argument. Reaves is good. Giannis is a different conversation entirely.

What Gilbert Arenas' Comments Really Mean for the Lakers This Summer

Arenas is not saying Doncic is lying. He is saying that publicly backing your teammate is just what players do, and it does not tell you much about what anyone actually wants behind closed doors.

Doncic reportedly told the Lakers he wants to keep playing with Reaves long term, and made it known he would not want Reaves included in any trade package for Giannis. Reaves averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game this season, which makes him the centerpiece of any realistic offer Milwaukee would consider.

That is exactly the problem. The Lakers cannot easily keep Reaves and get Giannis. Those two goals are pulling in opposite directions, and the front office has a real decision to make.

Arenas also brought LeBron James into it, saying if the roster starts looking like a contending team, he thinks James stays. So the Giannis question does not just affect Reaves. It shapes the entire direction of the franchise.

There is no clean path here. Doncic has made his preference known, Arenas has called it out for what it is, and now it is on the Lakers' front office to figure out which direction they actually want to go.

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