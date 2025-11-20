NBA Insider Reveals Major Concern for Lakers After LeBron James' Return

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James made his season debut with the Lakers on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA.

The Lakers took a huge win over the Utah Jazz, scoring a season-high 140 points in their first game at full strength this season. Despite their big win, USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes held some concern over the Lakers' performance while both James and All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic shared the floor.

"But – and the sample size is so small that it’s almost unfair to assess Los Angeles in its first game at full health – a potential concern emerged in the victory: the Lakers, by and large, struggled Tuesday night when both James and Luka Dončić were on the floor," Reyes wrote.

"This was most evident early in the game, when sluggish defense and stagnant passing curbed Los Angeles."

The Lakers got off to a slow start on Tuesday, with the Jazz jumping to a 10-point lead halfway through the quarter. LA ended the quarter trailing the Jazz by nine, which is their second-largest point deficit to end the first quarter this season.

LA responded by hanging 40 points on Utah in the second quarter before taking a lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Jazz 37-22.

The win is impressive, but the fact stands that the Lakers posted a net score of -11 with both of their superstars on the floor at the same time. While this could be a cause for concern, James has only played the one game, and the Lakers will need to see more before they have a real reason to worry.

James played well in his season debut, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with three rebounds and 12 assists on the night. He managed a healthy 30 minutes and will likely get a larger share of the ball as he readjusts himself to the game.

The Lakers will hope their duo can post better numbers together, and they have the chance to improve on Sunday, when they face the Jazz once again. The Lakers look to extend their winning streak to four in Salt Lake City on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

