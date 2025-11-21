New Lakers Owner Mark Walter Hiring Multiple Dodgers Executives

The Los Angeles Lakers' new majority owner, Mark Walter, is pretty accustomed to winning.

After buying the club from the Buss family this year at a massive $10 billion team valuation, Walter is already making serious personnel changes to the club's front office infrastructure. When his ownership group took over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, he acted similarly, altering and building out the Dodgers' decision makers. They have since appeared in five World Series, winning three.

On Thursday, it was announced that Walter had fired Jesse and Joey Buss — still Lakers minority stakeholders — from their front office roles with the Lakers.

Now, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports that Walter is bringing some of that Dodgers magic to the Lakers. Los Angeles his hiring Dodgers executives Farhan Zaidi, a team special adviser, and Andrew Friedman, the club's president of baseball operations, to serve as consultants. Per Shelburne, Zaidi will represent Walter as the new ownership group's transition from the Buss era continues.

How do the Lakers start operating more like the Dodgers? They bring in Dodgers executives Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman to start consulting on the Dodgers way. Zaidi is serving as new owner Mark Walter’s representative from TWG Sports in the transition process, sources told… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 21, 2025

Zaidi, who has a knack for analytics, has been serving as a special adviser to the Dodgers. He is also now working with the Los Angeles Sparks as a consultant.

Friedman has not been as involved as Zaidi thus far, and primarily works with current Lakers team president and general manager Rob Pelinka, who built LA's 2019-20 championship roster.

The Lakers team sale was finalized on Oct. 29. Former LA team governor Jeanie Buss will remain in that role for at least the next half-decade, per reports.

On the court so far this year, Los Angeles has gotten off to a fast start. Sporting an 11-4 record despite 21-time All-NBA Team forward LeBron James having missed 14 games and five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic having sat out four contests, Los Angeles is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

New Lakers on the Rise

Pelinka's three new offseason free agent signings — center Deandre Ayton, forward Jake LaRavia and three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart — have all been a bit better-than-expected, while longtime Lakers guard Austin Reaves has leveled up and suddenly looks like he could become a multi-time All-Star.

Next up for LA is a Sunday road rematch against the mediocre-but-frisky Utah Jazz (5-9) after a five-game break.

