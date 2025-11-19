Hall of Fame Rival Urges Lakers to Bench LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed back their superstar forward and future Hall of Famer, LeBron James.

James made his season debut on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. While he didn't look like we're accustomed to seeing him, he was still making winning plays, as he has all his career.

The 40-year-old superstar did well enough against a bad Jazz team, considering he was returning to live basketball game action for the first time since late April.

James finally made his season debut on Tuesday after missing the Lakers’ first 14 games, and his long-awaited return lived up to the anticipation. But while fans were focused on seeing him back on the floor, others—like former rival Paul Pierce — had a different angle.

Ahead of James’ return, Pierce stirred the pot by suggesting the Lakers star should embrace a smaller role and even come off the bench.

Pierce shared these thoughts on his show with champion teammate Kevin Garnett, "KG Certified."

"For this to work when LeBron comes back, LeBron gotta come off the bench," Pierce said.

"It will work because his game and Luka's game don't work together."

More news: Lakers Are Undefeated This Season When Deandre Ayton Reaches Specific Benchmark

Pierce made his stance very clear, but Garnett couldn't stand idly by hearing his former teammate say stuff like that.

"He's given 22 years of greatness, and now we're going to ask him-after playing 46 minutes in f*cking playoff games-tocome off the bench when he can still start?" Garnett said.

Garnett also went on to say that James still has plenty left in the tank.

"Lord, he ain't deeping him play! You can't ask a great to 'put your sword down and start using a knife,'" Garnett continued.

There is no doubt that James' role will be dismissed, but there is no need to bring him off the bench.

The Lakers have established that Luka Doncic is the present and future of the team. It makes complete sense from the age difference alone. Doncic is a proven superstar who is only 26.

Of course, things will be run by him, whether on the court or regarding roster construction. The Slobveina supertra gets first say, but that doesn't mean that James is being tossed to the side.

The 21-time All-Star is still a significant part of the team and will go as far as he can alongside Doncic.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.