Sinking Lakers 'Circling Back' on All-Star Trade Target: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are spiraling after an encouraging 15-4 season start.

LA has gone just 4-6 across its last 10 games, and currently finds itself in the midst of a miserable three-game skid.

Understandably, Los Angeles could be looking to shake things up prior to this season's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Lakers are allegedly revisiting a potential trade to help their defensive issues along the wing. 3-and-D All-Star Miami Heat small forward Andrew Wiggins continues to entice plenty of teams, given his continued two-way ability.

The Lakers are circling back with the Heat on Andrew Wiggins during trade season.



A top target for Los Angeles since the summer, Miami has held firm on their draft pick demands since talks first began.



LA can match salaries including Rui Hachimura + another expiring contract. pic.twitter.com/9Wunx1STcN — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 26, 2025

According to Sidery, the Heat continues to require some draft equity in return for surrendering Wiggins. Sidery suggests that the Lakers could offload combo forward Rui Hachimura's expiring deal and another mid-sized LA contract, in addition to some of their current draft capital to pull off a midseason deal. The Lakers will have two more first-round picks available to use in trade on the night of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Through 26 contests for the 15-15 Heat, the 30-year-old has been averaging 15.8 points on .468/.388/.714 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals a night. It's his lowest scoring output ever, but the shooting efficiency is nice.

