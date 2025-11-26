Starter Ejected Late from Lakers vs Clippers NBA Cup Clash

A key LA Clippers starter was ejected from a chippy ongoing NBA Cup game between the Clippers and their crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.

Starting Clippers shooting guard Kris Dunn shoved All-NBA First Team Lakers guard Luka Doncic into 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James at the end of a play beneath the basket.

More news: Lakers vs Clippers NBA Cup Game Expert Predictions

Dunn was subsequently shoved in the back by fill-in starting Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, and quickly swung at Hayes, slightly connecting.

Here's a video of the moment, via Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

Two technical fouls and the ejection on Kris Dunn for this alteration. One technical foul for Jaxson Hayes. pic.twitter.com/QDeyRNMpM3 — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 26, 2025

Dunn was assessed a pair of technical fouls by attending referees and promptly ejected. Hayes was dinged for one tech and stayed on the floor. The Lakers thus got to shoot a technical free throw and were awarded possession of the ball afterward.

Although some individual defenders looked solid (particularly new free agent signings Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart), the Lakers' offense soon began badly outplaying the Clippers' in the closing quarter. Clippers players were caught snoozing as their Lakers opposition perpetually kept creeping backdoor for easy cuts in the post and along the baseline.

Hayes On NBA Cup Stakes

Ahead of the game, Hayes — who's starting for injured big man Deandre Ayton (knee contusion) — joked about the relatively minor bonus that ultimately was heading LA's way with a win and a clinched NBA Cup West Group B win.

Jaxson Hayes when asked about the Lakers' NBA Cup game against the Clippers: “Free money. If we win, we get $500K. That’s all I know. That’s all that matters."



Lakers can clinch West Group B with a win tonight. Jaxson: "We win tonight, we get $53K. Gotta start somewhere." pic.twitter.com/XoiANYjl4u — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 25, 2025

“Free money. If we win, we get $500K. That’s all I know. That’s all that matters," Hayes said, per Price. "We win tonight, we get $53K. Gotta start somewhere."

More news: Key Lakers Starter Ruled Out of NBA Cup Game vs Clippers

As of this writing, that seems like a borderline fait accompli. Although the game felt relatively even through most of the first three quarters (in fairness, Doncic had 32 points through the opening half), a late surge by the Lakers to close out the third frame helped the Lakers create some separation at home in Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers currently lead the Clippers by 14 points, 129-115, with 1:52 remaining in regulation. The Lakers pace the Clippers mightily in fastbreak points, 20-8, and points in the paint, 58-48.

Dunn, one of the Clippers' best perimeter defenders (along with Kawhi Leonard and the injured Derrick Jones Jr.), finishes with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field (3-of-6 from long range), three assists and a steal.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.