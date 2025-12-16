Surprise Lakers Star's Mom Cooks for Entire LA Team

With the holiday season in full swing, it's a beautiul opportunity for spending quality time with family and friends, the pageantry of lights and decorations, the inevitable gatherings and celebrations, and of course the copious amounts of food consumed.

The Los Angeles Lakers are no different. Like all professional sports teams, they are a de facto family that travels the road together. A considerable amount of time is spent with the group, and that includes the situations where bread is broken amongst the entire operation.

Center Deandre Ayton recently hosted a meal for his teammates and coaches. What made the event particularly special was the fact that his mother Andrea was the one who cooked and prepared the entire feast.

Rookie Adou Thiero was highly appreciative of the gesture by his teammate and his family.

"I appreciate [Ayton], his family for doing this for us. It's always good to have you know, homecooked meal."

The day before the event, Ayton's mother and her staff did prep work. On the day of the meal, she admitted that the cooking team got to the venue at 3 a.m. to start preparing for the special occasion.

Ayton's mother made (among other dishes) oxtail, curry mutton, fried chicken, rice and peas, stir-fried vegetables, and jerk chicken. Hailing from Jamaica, she put out a gorgeous spread of food which was very representative of her culture. Ayton's mother had been known for her charity work in the realm of cooking back in Phoenix where Ayton first began his NBA career.

Team members and coaches alike were in awe of how good the food was. It was described as "heaven" by assistant coach Lindsey Harding.

"It was an emotional game; we played with a lot of edge."



Deandre Ayton (20 PTS (10-11 FG), 13 REB, 2 STL, BLK) talks with the media after the #Lakers 116-114 win over the Suns. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/E01FYO1mz1 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 15, 2025

It truly was a special moment for Ayton, who's been nothing but a fantastic teammate thus far in his Lakers career. It's a real narrative change from many anonymous sources that had questioned his professionalism thus far prior to coming to Los Angeles.

An Elite Shooting Start

With the Lakers, Ayton is shooting a career-high 71.0 percent from the field to go along with 15.3 PPG and 9.0 RPG. Based on his play and positive attitude, the front office and coaching staff must be thrilled with how Ayton has fit with the team.

The elite food made by his mother can't hurt, either.

