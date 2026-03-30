Tom Brady’s Take on Lakers’ LeBron James Might Be His Boldest Yet

In his 23rd NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James remains an ageless wonder.

The 41-year-old is playing at an All-Star level at a stage of his career when those before him have either retired or are a shadow of the players they once were.

James’ longevity as an elite talent, 20-plus years into his illustrious career, has earned him strong admiration from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Says LeBron James Could Have Played in NFL for Two Decades

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brady said James could have had an NFL career that extended over two decades.

"Hell yeah, I'd take him," Brady said of James. "Him and Gronk on the same team. I don't know if he would've lasted 23 years playing… he actually could last 23 years. He's ridiculous. I've always looked up to him and how he's handled himself on the court and off the court. He's another guy like Derek Jeter. He just elevates himself above everybody else. He's such a class act. He's a great dad. You see his son out there playing. What a dream come true for a dad."

That is certainly strong praise coming from arguably the greatest player in NFL history. Brady holds James in high esteem for his athletic ability and physical fitness discipline, which have played a substantial role in extending his career to 23 seasons.

Over the years, James’ high school football career as a wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary has been well documented as he played two varsity seasons. As a sophomore, he recorded 42 receptions for 752 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In his junior year, he followed that up with 57 catches for 1,160 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

James earned First Team All-Ohio honors in both years, while he was viewed as a top wide receiver prospect in Ohio with reported interest from Ohio State and Notre Dame.

He chose not to play in his senior year and focus only on playing basketball. If he had explored a path in football, there would have been plenty of opportunities to reach the NFL.

James is a gifted athlete with the size and speed to be a factor at the next level. If he also had the same level of commitment that he has toward basketball, it’s hard not to envision him being a game-changing football player.

However, it is extremely difficult to play for more than two decades in the NFL, especially given the sport's inherent injury risk. Brady is also speaking from the perspective of a quarterback, which is often where top-tier players at the position extend their careers well into their late 30s.

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