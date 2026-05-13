LeBron James Reportedly Felt Disrespected by Lakers GM

LeBron James just wrapped up his 23rd NBA season, and for most of it, he was doing everything the Los Angeles Lakers asked. But a report from ESPN suggests that behind the scenes, James felt the organization was not giving him the respect he deserved.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the tension came to a head after a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in late March. James had just become the player with the most combined wins in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It was a massive moment. Moments later, Rob Pelinka walked into the locker room holding the game ball.

Pelinka, the Lakers' GM, did not give it to James. He handed it to head coach JJ Redick, who had also hit a milestone that night with his 100th coaching win. Sources told ESPN that James saw Pelinka's decision as the Lakers taking him for granted, and viewed it as part of a bigger pattern.

That pattern, according to sources, went back to the Luka Doncic trade. James had already felt the franchise was trying to push him out the door. The game ball moment just confirmed what he had been feeling.

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LeBron James | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What makes it sting more is what James did when things got hard. When Doncic and Austin Reaves both went down with injuries late in the season, he was the one who kept the Lakers alive. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists against the Houston Rockets in the first round, logging close to 39 minutes a night at 41 years old.

The Lakers eventually lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a second-round sweep. He did everything he could. The Lakers just ran into the wrong team.

Now he is a free agent. His two-year deal has expired, and he has made no decision about playing a 24th season. After the Game 4 loss, he said he would take time to "recalibrate" with his family before figuring out what comes next. And given everything that happened this season, it would be no surprise if his next step is somewhere other than Los Angeles.

Pelinka said at the exit interviews that the Lakers want James back and will give him the time and space he needs. But the same guy who did not hand James that game ball is the one now saying the right things publicly. Whether James buys it is a completely different question.

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