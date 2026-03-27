Chris Broussard Raises Question About How LeBron Really Feels Watching Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved full steam ahead with star guard Luka Doncic as the primary offensive factor.

However, longtime NBA insider Chris Broussard claimed this week on FS1’s First Things First that fellow star forward LeBron James isn’t too fond of Doncic’s high volume of shot attempts.

Is LeBron Really Comfortable With Luka Doncic’s Offensive Approach?

Chris Broussard on LeBron being the 3rd option for the Lakers:



“We all talk about how high his basketball IQ is, historically high. There’s no way LeBron is sitting there watching Luka shoot 30 shots and miss 2/3 of them, thinking that’s smart. I’m definitely not saying he has… pic.twitter.com/v8VC0HSrl2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 25, 2026

“Look, we all talk about how high his basketball IQ is, historically high," Broussard said. "There’s no way LeBron is sitting there watching Luka shoot 30 shots and miss two-thirds of them, thinking that’s smart. I’m not saying he has any issue with Luka or anything, but he’s watching this. There’s no way he thinks that’s the best way to play basketball.”

Through almost his entire career, James has taken the seat as the first scoring option on every team that he’s played for in his NBA career. However, there has been a significant dynamic shift with the Lakers since the trade for Doncic in February 2025, as the 27-year-old is now the team’s top scorer.

Doncic is now without question Los Angeles’ best offensive weapon behind his elite scoring ability. He hasn’t skipped a beat since joining the Lakers; rather, he’s only taken that up a notch.

The six-time All-Star is playing arguably the best basketball of his NBA career. He’s been on an absolute offensive tear in the last few weeks. He’s coming off earning back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week honors while leading the Lakers to 13 wins over the last 15 games, including a nine-game winning streak that has his team in the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

“Everyone that’s ever done this has either one MVP or had already won an MVP and came close except for Luka and now it’s going to happen to him again.”@getnickwright defends Luka Doncic for averaging 33+ PPG on a 50+ win team: pic.twitter.com/IIktDumpsA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 26, 2026

Doncic’s 43-point performance in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers made him the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average at least 40 points over a six-game road span. He holds averages of 40.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

He holds the NBA-best mark this season with 14 games with at least 40 points and has reached that mark five times in March.

All of this only further validates Doncic's continued healthy dosage of shot attempts.

At the same time, Broussard’s remarks should be taken with a grain of salt, as they aren’t necessarily indicative of James’ mindset toward the situation.

The 41-year-old is also playing well within his adjusted role as the third scoring option. His play has been crucial to the Lakers’ recent success and will be vital to helping them push toward an NBA title this season.

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