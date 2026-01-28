Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Cost: NBA Insider Reveals What Lakers and Rivals Must Offer

With about a week to go before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, a bombshell was dropped on Wednesday, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for the Milwaukee Bucks to trade him elsewhere.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, as several teams have made aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are starting to listen, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Now that Antetokounmpo has let it be known that he wants to continue his NBA career with another team, the trade rumors around the league have kicked into high gear, as any team with valuable trade assets will be contacting the Bucks' front office with offers for the two-time NBA MVP.

The Los Angeles Lakers will almost certainly be one of the teams to reach out to the Bucks, even if only to see what Milwaukee would want in return for its face of the franchise.

Shams Reveals Cost of Trading for Giannis

As expected, the Bucks' brass will want a considerable trade haul in return for Milwaukee in any deal involving Antetokounmpo, as Charania mapped out.

Multiple teams have received a sense that the Bucks are more open than ever to Antetokounmpo offers between now and the deadline, league sources said. However, Milwaukee has indicated to interested teams that the organization is not in a rush to complete a move and is willing to navigate Antetokounmpo's future in the offseason if its believed price point of a blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks isn't met, sources said. By waiting until the summer, the Bucks could also see which teams are able to offer more appealing draft picks in June.

Even though Antetokounmpo would be an ideal player to put alongside fellow superstar Luka Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers a year ago in a deal involving Anthony Davis, the price might be too high for the storied franchise. The team would most likely have to include Austin Reaves, a "blue-chip young talent" the Bucks might be content with, as well as leverage their future with a "surplus" of draft picks.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, other teams around the league will almost certainly have better trade packages to acquire the one-time NBA champion, given the team's lack of assets. However, that'll change in the summer with more first-round draft picks available to be traded, but it remains to be seen whether Antetokounmpo will still be available during the offseason, as it seems there's a real chance he could get moved by the deadline.

Warriors Have the Edge in the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors have the most attractive trade package for Antetokounmpo heading toward the Feb. 5 deadline.

"The Golden State Warriors are a team that immediately rises to the top of the list," Windhorst said on NBA Today. " As far as the teams that can make a straight up trade with the Bucks. ... The Warriors hold all their future draft assets, they can trade all of them.

"They have immediate need for a star player," Windhorst said. "This is where the discuss begins, with Golden State. Everybody else will have to try to beat a strong Golden State offer."

That said, it might be only a matter of time before Antetokounmpo is suiting up alongside Stephen Curry in the Bay Area. LeBron James could be the next superstar to follow, as Golden State is rumored to have plans to pursue the future Hall of Famer in free agency this summer.