Lakers May Want to Hear What Bobby Portis Just Said About Giannis’ Future

Like the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping a close eye on the Milwaukee Bucks’ situation with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There remains uncertainty floating around Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee beyond this season. Veteran forward Bobby Portis clouded things a bit more during a recent interview with FanDuel TV’s Run It Back Show after stating that his confidence is shaky about the chances that the two-time MVP will still be on the team next season.

Bobby Portis Says Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future 'Up in the Air'

“I’m at a five, bro,” Portis said when responding to what level his confidence is on a ‘1-10 scale.’ “Like, for real, it’s up in the air, man… Since I’ve been here in 2020, the goal has always been a championship. So I don’t know what that outlook is for next year.”

These remarks are anything but assuring for Bucks fans worried about leaving Antetokounmpo this upcoming summer. Since reports emerged that he was open to playing for another team last offseason, things have only stayed on relatively shaky terms.

Antetokounmpo has gone back and forth with his commitment to the Bucks, from being comfortable with trade talks to publicly expressing his desire to stay in Milwaukee.

It’s been extremely hard to read the situation, which suggests Antetokounmpo will be heavily involved in trade discussions as he enters the second year of his three-year, $175.3 million extension, which includes a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

The Bucks will likely first explore all avenues to secure a long-term commitment in the form of a new extension for Antetokounmpo, but if that is met with resistance, it will open the door to trade talks.

Lakers Expected to go All-In on Pursuit of Giannis Trade

The Lakers will monitor the situation closely as they reportedly hold a strong interest in acquiring him if he becomes available. Los Angeles will have plenty of financial flexibility and draft pick assets available this upcoming summer.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick is reporting that the Lakers are expected to make an “all-out pursuit” to acquire the 10-time All-Star.

Other teams, such as the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks, are all expected to express a strong desire to land Antetokounmpo.

Even if the Lakers re-sign Austin Reaves to a lucrative deal, the team will have roughly $50 million in cap space with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, and Maxi Kebler coming off the books.

Los Angeles is looking to build the team around

