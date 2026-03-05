Insider Reveals 2 Major Reasons Lakers May Strike Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Like the rest of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the upcoming offseason, with the possibility that Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available.

The Lakers appear headed toward a summer with significant salary-cap space and draft pick assets that could put them in the conversation to land the two-time league MVP.

However, it appears that Los Angeles could have some factors working against them in its potential pursuit.

2 Major Things Might Derail Lakers' Pursuit of Giannis

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently reported that two specific elements would put the Lakers on the outside looking in.

"There’s some buzz in the NBA that Antetokounmpo prefers the East Coast, which is closer to Greece (both by flight and, perhaps more importantly, time zone),” Pincus wrote.

“Additionally, some claim that Antetokounmpo misses playing with players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who were partners in the 2021 championship run. That’s not to suggest he wants to get the band back together. Still, some suggest Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to play with a ball-dominant lead guard, preferring to be the primary engine driving his team’s offense.”

The Lakers are a West Coast team, while a heliocentric ball-handler and playmaker lead their offense in Luka Doncic.

The second factor alone could make it difficult for Antetokounmpo to envision himself fitting in smoothly in Los Angeles’ offensive identity.

Throughout much of his career, he has operated primarily with the ball in his hands as the primary decision-maker in Milwaukee. It was one of the factors that affected his pairing with another primary ball handler, Damian Lillard, and capped the Bucks’ offensive capabilities.

That isn’t to say that the Lakers can find a way to adjust their playing style with Doncic to help fit Antetokounmpo into the mix.

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

What that would do is shift Doncic into a role that he hasn’t had to truly play in his NBA career. He has experienced that to a notable degree, playing alongside Kyrie Irving with the Dallas Mavericks and now with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

The pairing with Irving was much more cohesive, given that he already had comfort playing more in that role during his time with James with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his brief time with the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Meanwhile, James is in the latter portion of his career and is more willing to relinquish some of his ball-handling duties to Doncic.

What this speaks to more than anything else is that any serious pursuit of Antetokounmpo over the summer will require him to be completely comfortable with Doncic’s playing style.

