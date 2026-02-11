NBA Insider: Nuggets’ Tax Crunch May Create Lakers Opportunity

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season, Luka Doncic and company will try to keep up with the best of the best in the Western Conference, with hopes of a deep playoff run, which gets underway in April.

Although the Lakers still could make a run at a title this season, the team's front office seems to be preparing for what could be a game-changing summer for the storied franchise. The plan is to shake things up in the front office and model it after how the Los Angeles Dodgers have been successful over the past decade, with Mark Walter and his ownership group leading the way.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be in the team's crosshairs as a trade target, with the Milwaukee Bucks expected to listen to offers once again during the summer. However, the Lakers will also have their eyes on other intriguing options, such as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, whom ESPN's Kevin Pelton claims will be "gettable" for Los Angeles in a particular scenario.

Peyton Watson is 'Gettable' for Lakers

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Restricted free agency is trickier for a team such as the Lakers that can't afford to wait out the matching period, but Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson -- an L.A.-area native who played at UCLA -- might be gettable via sign-and-trade because of Denver's tax situation.

Watson checks a lot of boxes for the Lakers, as he is an ideal player in terms of what the team has been targeting, namely a 3-and-D wing.

The Nuggets' rising star is having a breakout year in his fourth season in Denver, averaging career-high numbers in points (14.9), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.0) as well as in field-goal percentage (49.6%). He'd instantly be the kind of upgrade the Lakers need if they can find a way to land him in a sign-and-trade, as Pelton suggests.

LeBron James Doesn't View Lakers as Title Contenders

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) argues with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Following the Lakers' loss to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, LeBron James spoke to the media after the game. He admitted that he feels the Lakers are not currently a title contender in the Western Conference.

A brutal assessment from the future Hall of Famer, but an honest admission, which is likely true, with the way things are shaping up with about 30 games left to be played during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Lakers are a good team and, on most nights, an offensive juggernaut with a healthy Doncic, James and Austin Reaves leading the way, but they aren't a great team, and that may be the squad's undoing come playoff time.