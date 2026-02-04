NBA Insider Reveals Why Lakers Are Suddenly a Real Option for Draymond Green

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has spent his entire professional career with the Golden State Warriors after the team selected him with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He's played for one team and all signs have pointed to him retiring with the Warriors until now.

Apparently, the Warriors' brass is open to including the future Hall of Famer in a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, and if that happens, the 35-year-old doesn't want to stay in Milwaukee.

Draymond Green & Lakers Share 'Mutual Interest' if He's Traded to Bucks

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, if Green ends up being included in a trade involving Antetokounmpo heading to the Warriors, he'd want to find a way to play for the Lakers, which is something the storied franchise would also be interested in.

“If he were traded, his plan would not be to remain in Milwaukee," Windhorst said. "He would want to be moved on. A team that would be possible if he were traded. I can’t emphasize the number of ‘ifs’ I’ve said enough before I say this, but the Los Angeles Lakers would be a team he would have interest in and they would have interest in him. But that would require the Bucks to take action on Giannis.”

Draymond Green Wants to Play With LeBron James

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (center) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Green also recently admitted in an interview with Melissa Rohlin of the California Post that he's "always wanted" to play alongside LeBron James.

“I’ve always wanted to [play with him],” Green said. “Saying I wanted to go to his team, that’s not the case. I’m very comfortable in my situation with 30 [Curry] and what we’ve built and what we have. But I think him and Steph shared the want to take the court together, and they got the opportunity to do that in the Olympics in Paris. I’ve always wanted the opportunity. Just to experience it, to see how he thinks, to see, all right, what I could do to help him and his thinking. Or what can I learn and pick up about what he’s thinking.”

Only time will tell if this scenario becomes a reality for Green, as anything can happen heading toward the trade deadline on Thursday.

Lakers Have Legit Shot at Trading for Giannis This Summer

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At this point, it remains uncertain if Antetokounmpo will get traded to the Warriors or any other interested team ahead of the deadline on Thursday. Golden State has been aggressive in its efforts to land the two-time NBA MVP, but there's a chance the Bucks keep him through the deadline and revisit trade talks in the summer, sparking a massive bidding war among multiple teams.

The Lakers' brass will hope for the scenario that Antetokounmpo makes it to the offseason with the Bucks, as it will give them a better chance to land him in a blockbuster deal. Los Angeles will have more attractive trade assets in the summer, which might be enough to make a deal come to fruition and pair the one-time NBA champion with Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.