Walker Kessler Reveals What’s Fueling Lakers’ Defensive Success

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to their best start in 14 seasons.

The Lakers are 2-0 after a gritty, sloppy win over the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-117. It wasn't their best outing; however, it was enough to get the job done.

Their offense was elite, while the defense did its part to secure the win. The Lakers' offense has a chance to be among the best in the league; however, expectations aren't nearly as high for their defense.

Lakers Are Out to Prove Doubters Wrong on the Defensive End

Many aren't as bullish on the Lakers' defense as they are on their offense. Nevertheless, Los Angeles is out to prove that side of the ball can be just as good, if not better, than many expect.

Through two games, the Lakers' defense isn't where it wants to be, but it's done the job. After their win over the Clippers on Friday, Walker Kessler was pleased with their aggression.

“Yeah, just aggression. They do such a good job," Kessler said.

"It's just aggression and just making plays. One play, it was an over-the-top pass to I think Brook [Lopez] or something. T (Matisse Thybulle) swiped at it, got a hand on it, and then Ziaire [Williams] ran out of nowhere and got the ball. It's just aggression. They're playing hard, man. It's just fun to watch and fun to compete with."

This year's Lakers are much different than last year's. It's a much younger group, with the oldest player being 30 years old (Keovn Looney).

Walker Kessler Gives Lakers a Defensive Presence They Haven’t Had

Last season, the Lakers lacked a true rim protector, but that is far from the case with Kessler manning the middle. The 2025-26 Lakers ranked 29th in restricted area field goal percentage.

However, with Kessler controlling the interior, the Lakers should be among the best at protecting the rim. The 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the best interior defenders, combining his high-level shot-blocking with strong rebounding.

WALKER KESSLER DOES IT AGAIN 🚨



After going 12-12 from the field with 10 dunks (most by a Laker since Shaq) in his debut, @WalkerKessler13 delivered a dominant all-around performance to push LA to 2-0!



22 PTS | 10-14 FGM | 8 REB | 3 STL | 6 BLK pic.twitter.com/3wGnS6oG6V — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026

The Lakers finished 20th in defensive rating last season. This season, they believe Kessler, as well as the wings they collected, including Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Collin Sexton, can provide active, disruptive on-ball pressure and length on the perimeter.

Through two games, the Lakers rank 12th in defensive rating at 108.3. If they can remain among the top half in that category, the Lakers will establish themselves as true juggernauts in the NBA.

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