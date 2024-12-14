Is Pursuing Jimmy Butler the Right Call for the Lakers Amid Recent Update?
With Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler down to the final guaranteed year of his contract, the hot new topic is potential landing spots for the six-time All-Star.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to add missing pieces to the roster and the possibility of Butler opting out of his contract next season, it’s natural to consider Butler becoming a Laker.
Butler already had L.A. fans buzzing over the summer after stating in an interview during the Los Angeles Sparx game, “22 looks good in purple and gold”. Although it was later reported Butler was referencing rookie forward Cameron Brink, who also wears No. 22 for the L.A. Sparx, speculation about whether or not this was a coincidence started early on.
Does Butler really want to be a Laker?
What we know is Butler wants to win immediately, and any team under the leadership of LeBron James has historically been in “win now” mode. Although the Lakers aren’t shaping out to look like a championship-caliber team, currently sitting at 8th in the Western Conference, the addition of Butler could certainly change things around for L.A.
What Butler brings to the table is exactly what the Lakers need to keep them in the running to make the playoffs. Butler’s ability to make big-time plays offensively is critical for the Lakers' success, as the team’s two stars in James and Anthony Davis share a huge scoring responsibility.
Butler’s extensive playoff resume also adds a level of expertise the Lakers need on the floor to help close out big games. His high energy and defensive tenacity are something the Lakers are struggling with, along with his clutch playmaking capabilities take a lot of pressure off of 39-year-old James.
On paper, Butler to Los Angeles is seemingly a recipe for success.
There are challenges when bringing a star of Butler’s caliber to a team featuring two future Hall-of-Famers; one of those being salary constraints. Depth is critical right now for the Lakers, and in order to take on Butler’s $48.8 million salary, the team would likely have to cut deep into their roster. Players up for the trading block could include Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell.
The Heat could very well still require more to finish the deal, and the Lakers would then have to include some first-round picks, which could be a huge risk for the future of the team. Especially bringing in a 13-year-veteran to the team featuring two players over the age of 30, who have each had their share of injuries could pose even more of a challenge.
There’s been no real movement as of yet in regards to Butler’s future home, but L.A. could definitely be something he takes a serious look into.
