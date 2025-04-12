LeBron James Subtly Addresses Isiah Thomas's Criticism in Congratulatory Lakers Message
In a very on-brand response, superstar LeBron James subtly addressed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas's criticism of his shirtless warm-up routine after the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-109 win over the Houston Rockets.
James, who obviously saw what Thomas had said on NBA TV, took to his account on X and deemed a potential response to the NBA legend as a futile endeavor while congratulating the Lakers on clinching a playoff spot.
"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod! That's [emojis]"
Thomas, during halftime of an NBA TV doubleheader on Friday night, took exception to the fact that James was warming up without a shirt.
"I just totally 100% object to this," said Thomas. "If I was the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean we are professional NBA league. We ain't summer league. We ain't at the YMCA."
Were James to offer a legitimate response, it wouldn't be the first time he engaged in a back-and-forth with an NBA commentator, as the Lakers superstar earlier this season confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for critical comments Smith had made about his son.
But with the NBA playoffs on the horizon, James clearly has more pressing matters on his mind.