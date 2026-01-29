LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player to Hit Impressive Milestone in Cleveland Return
LeBron James hit the floor at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena Wednesday in a return home for the Akron, Ohio, native. The Lakers’ trip to play the Cavaliers in James’s record 23rd NBA season brought out all the emotions for the 41-year-old star. The overtures weren’t all, however, as James reached an NBA first in the contest.
Entering the night, James played 59,976 total minutes over his illustrious career. On Wednesday, he played 27 minutes in a 129-99 loss for Los Angeles, which made James the first player in league history to cross the 60,000-minute threshold. To put the milestone into perspective, 60,000 minutes is 41 ⅔ days—nearly a month and a half of real time that James has been on the floor during NBA action.
In NBA terms, a player starting their career fresh would need to play in every minute (not including potential overtime minutes) of all 82 regular-season games for over 15 seasons to cross 60,000 minutes. That’s certainly not realistic, hammering home the fact that the NBA’s all-time scoring leader likely set another record we won’t see broken any time soon, if ever. In an otherwise quiet game where the Cavs won by 30 as James had 11 points and five assists, you have to admire the feats he continues to reach a month past his 41st birthday.
Who are the NBA’s career leaders in minutes played?
James has held the NBA’s minutes record for some time, but Wednesday’s milestone further illustrates the longevity of his extraordinary career. According to Stathead, only seven players in NBA history have played 50,000 or more minutes of their careers with James out in front, now with 60,003 total minutes.
Here’s a look at the NBA’s all-time leaders in minutes:
Rank
Player
Total career minutes played
1
LeBron James
60,003
2
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
57,446
3
Karl Malone
54,852
4
Dirk Nowitzki
51,368
5
Kevin Garnett
50,418
6
Jason Kidd
50,111
7
Elvin Hayes
50,000
With the loss to Cleveland, James and the Lakers dropped to 28-18 on the year, fifth place in the loaded Western Conference.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman