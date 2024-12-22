Mics Picked Up LeBron James Cursing Out Beer-Drinking Kings Fan
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, 103-99. LeBron James led all scorers with 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Lakers won their third straight game.
LeBron also took some time to interact with the fans at the Golden 1 Center. Particularly one fellow sitting on the baseline who was speaking loud enough for James to hear him during the game. As LeBron lined up under the basket while Keegan Murray shot free throws, the league's all-time leading scorer not-so-politely told the fan to be quiet.
You can pretty clearly hear LeBron say, "sip your f---ing beer and shut the f--- up" as Murray shoots his second free throw. LeBron then grabs the ball to take it out and said something else and appeared to alert the official to the situation.
Then on the other end LeBron immediately bowled over Murray and made a layup and-one.