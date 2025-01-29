SI

LeBron James Daps Up Eagles' A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith at Lakers-Sixers Game

Game recognizing game.

LeBron James greets DeVonta Smith on Jan. 28, 2025. / Eagles Nation / Facebook / Screenshot
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James linked up with some of the NFL's NFC champions on Tuesday night, who were in the house to ring the bell at Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' game.

Philadelphia Eagles stars Darius Slay, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Avonte Maddox, Jalen Carter, Brandon Graham, Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were in all attendance.

Before the contest began, cameras caught James chatting it up with Campbell—a graduate of the same Ohio-area high school as James and a friend of the four-time NBA champ—and dapping up Brown and Smith on the sidelines.

LeBron James dapping up AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and other #Eagles courtside at the #Sixers game tonight.

A few from the group then hung around after the game, where they had a photo op with James.

The 76ers ultimately beat the Lakers 118–104, even with 31 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists from James. Los Angeles will next travel to meet the Washington Wizards on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Published
